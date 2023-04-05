Junior Chef Academy offers free cooking classes for kids on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Middle school students on the east side of Indianapolis can apply for free cooking classes and a chance to participate in a food competition.

The Junior Chef Academy is at Paramount Englewood and the CEO Tommy Reddicks joined News 8 Daybreak Wednesday to talk more about the program.

“The Junior Chef Academy is designed to attack food in security at the source, which is training up our students to try to become better prepared to meet the needs of food challenges and also see a new career pathway. And it’s about getting trained up in all these great culinary skills with an opportunity to really produce at a state and world level,” Reddicks said.

A local chef is also there to help students build their skills in the kitchen which will also lead to friendly competition, according to Reddicks.

“We partnered with an area chef who works directly with students and really building up the initial soft skills needed to be, you know, culinary, culinarily competent in the kitchen. And so everything from knife skills to soft skills, to learning how to use an induction burner, learning how to bake, simple like muffins, and learning how to cook eggs.”

Applications are now available for all students between the ages of 12-15 that attend school on the east side of Indianapolis.