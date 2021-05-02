Local

Jurassic Quest drive-thru at the Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a limited opportunity to view life-sized dinosaurs up close in Indianapolis.

Jurassic Quest has returned to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but as a drive-thru experience. It’s a pandemic-adapted version of the Jurassic Quest show through running through May 9.

It features dozens of very small to sky-scrapping realistic dinosaurs in the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic period with an audio tour.

Guests can experience what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. It’s the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit that has welcomed over 2 million people via sell-outs around the country.

Tickets are $54 for a car or truckload up to eight people and $85 for bigger vehicles. They can be purchased here.