Local

Justice Department sues Greenwood store for not rehiring Indiana guardsman after deployment

Ashley HomeStore is shown in June 2019 at at 733 Loews Blvd., Greenwood, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit in federal court saying a furniture store violated federal law by not rehiring a man upon his return from military service.

Christopher Robbins began serving in the Indiana Army National Guard in 2006. According to the lawsuit, Robbins began working at Ashley HomeStore in Greenwood in 2014. In 2017, he was called into Guard service out of state for a month. The furniture store fired Robbins when he tried to return to work.

The Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service investigated and sent its findings that the store violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA) to the Justice Department.

Robbins is a captain with the Guard.

Trial attorney Christopher Woolley from the employment litigation section of the Justice Department’s civil rights division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Preston of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana are prosecuting the case on Robbins’ behalf.

Ashley Furniture currently has one store in Greenwood at 733 Loews Blvd. That’s off U.S. 31 between County Line Road and Fry Road.

A receptionist at Wisconsin-based Ashley Furniture referred a call from News 8 seeking comment to the voice mail of public relations representative Chelsey Hanson.