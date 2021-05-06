Local

Justin Bieber adds Indianapolis stop to 2022 tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Justin Bieber performs during the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Justin Bieber is bringing his Justice World Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in April.

The newly rescheduled concert dates included the addition of the Indianapolis stop on April 21, 2022.

The tour was originally supposed to kick off this summer but COVID-19 restrictions nationwide forced its postponement to 2022.

The tour will now kick off in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2022, and wrap up in Milwaukee on June 24, 2022. The new arena stops for the tour include Indianapolis, Austin and Jacksonville.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber said in a press release sent to News 8 on Thursday. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Ticket information will be released later this month on Bieber’s website.