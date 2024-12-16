Juvenile, 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Wabash County

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile and a 19-year-old were killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Wabash County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, an off-duty ISP trooper from the Peru Post discovered a single-vehicle crash near the 5000 block of County Road West in Wabash County.

Investigators believe a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling northbound on County Road 300 West when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the west side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, lost control, and the vehicle slid sideways off the road, striking a tree on the driver’s side.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene by the Wabash County Coroner’s Office. The driver was identified as Sean Murray Jr., 16, of Wabash, Indiana. The passenger was identified as Kameron Garriott, 19, of Andrews. Notifications to their families have been made.

The crash remains under investigation.