Juvenile dies after 3-vehicle crash at rural Hamilton County intersection

The sign at the intersection of 206th Street and Six Points Road is shown in June 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile died after a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at a rural Hamilton County intersection north of Westfield, the sheriff’s office says.

The juvenile’s age, gender and identity were not shared publicly in a news release issued Friday night from the sheriff’s office.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 206th Street and Six Points Road. That’s about a mile northwest of the Grand Park Sports Campus.

The sheriff’s office says a westbound Honda Odyssey minivan stopped at the four-way stop before it went into the intersection. Investigators believe a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe SUV disregarded the four-way stop and hit the driver’s side of the van.

Both vehicles slid north and collided with a southbound Kia sedan, investigators say.

The juvenile driver and juvenile passenger of the minivan were taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis, where one of the juveniles died. A release from the sheriff’s office did not say which juvenile died, or provide a condition of the juvenile who survived.

A driver and a passenger of the Kia sedan were taken by ambulance to Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. The release did not give the conditions of those two people injured.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was continuing to investigate the crash Friday night.