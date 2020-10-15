Local

Juvenile fatally struck by vehicle on city’s south side

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was fatally struck by a vehicle on the city’s south side Wednesday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on reports of a person struck by a car. That’s on the city’s south side southeast of the I-65 interchange at East Raymond Street.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile had been struck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and identity of the victim was not released.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

