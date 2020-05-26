Local

Juvenile killed in northeast side crash

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One juvenile is dead following a Monday night crash.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3600 block of North Emerson Avenue just before midnight for a three-vehicle crash.

IMPD said a Camaro in that area lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming SUV. After the crash, the driver of the Camaro tried to flee from the scene but was quickly apprehended.

The passenger in the Camaro, a juvenile, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV did run from the scene on foot while the passenger in the SUV was injured. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

An unoccupied vehicle was also struck during the crash.

Officers said alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.

