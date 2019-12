Photo of the scene where a juvenile was shot in Frankfort on Dec. 3, 2019. (Provided Photo/WLFI)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) – A juvenile has been shot and airlifted to the hospital in Frankfort, according to police.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 10:20 a.m. in the 900 block of North John Street in Frankfort.

Police said three middle-school-aged juveniles were involved in the incident.

The juvenile who was shot was transported to the hospital but their condition was unknown.

Police are currently investigating the other two juveniles. A handgun was found at the scene.