Three juveniles identified after baseballs thrown onto I-65 in Johnson County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office identified three juveniles connected in two incidents of baseballs thrown from an I-65 overpass.

“This was a troubling incident that caused property damage and could have led to serious injuries. We were very fortunate that no one was hurt. The swift and thorough work of our team demonstrates the dedication of our officers to ensuring public safety and holding those responsible accountable,” Sheriff Duane Burgess said in a press release.

Two incidents occurred just weeks apart. The first happened Nov. 9, while the second took place Nov. 25. A large amount of baseballs and softballs were scattered around the roadway both times.

Nov. 25, when the balls were flung from the Country Road 250 South overpass, a tractor-trailer was damaged.

Investigators discovered that the balls were stolen from a local little league organization in Franklin. That led officers to identify and interview three juveniles connected to the incidents.

The investigation is being referred to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of potential charges.

No other statements will be made until the Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

The Sheriff’s Office said that if you were a victim, and your vehicle was damaged by an item thrown off an overpass, contact Sgt. Ryan Bartlett at 317-346-4767.