K-9 finds wanted man in crawl space behind trap door

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WISH) — State troopers detained a man wanted on several warrants after a K-9 officer helped find him hiding behind a trap door in a Richland City home, Indiana State Police said.

Mark Modlin, 45, was hiding in a crawl space in the home when K-9 Drogos was deployed to assist the troopers.

Modlin surrendered and was not bitten by the K-9 officer.

He was booked into the Spencer County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, operating as a habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The date of Modlin’s arrest was not immediately available.