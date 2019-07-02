‘Keep ‘Ann Dancing” campaign falls short of goal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fundraiser to keep a popular digital sculpture in the Mass Ave cultural district has fallen short of its goal, but organizers said they’re still holding out hope.

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail tried to raise $262,000 in four weeks to upgrade and maintain “Ann Dancing.”

“Ann” has been called the oldest piece of art on the trail.

The campaign ended over the weekend. The group said a public dance party raised $5,000 and brought the final tally to about $188,000.

Organizers said it’s not the end of “Ann Dancing” and they are still accepting donations online.