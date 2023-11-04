Keep up with the Jetsons in this Fountain Square smart home listed for $399K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Welcome to the home of the future. Popular TikTok creator and real estate agent Summer Hudson takes her followers on a tour of this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom abode in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, priced at $399,000, standing as a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and technological innovation.

Spanning 1,680 square feet, this house seamlessly integrates opulence and functionality. The custom-built dwelling, a paragon of modern luxury, boasts a plethora of unique features and high-tech amenities.

The house is a “smart home” in its entirety, demonstrating the builder’s attention to detail. Noteworthy features include a glass-paneled patio railing and custom-made doors with glass knobs throughout the property.

Upon entry, a large marble fireplace commands attention, while the French doors to the dining room unveil intricate wall detailing.

The kitchen, a dream for any cook, is equipped with a large wine chiller, dual faucets, and a double oven, facilitating efficient meal preparation.

The primary bedroom stands as an oasis, featuring a vapor fireplace. The accompanying bathroom is a spa-like retreat with a sophisticated aesthetic of all-black and charcoal tiles with gold accents, complemented by a smart mirror embedded with Bluetooth functionality and a defogger, the bathing area houses a soaking tub and two rainfall showers, along with a smart toilet operated via a remote control.

A motion-sensored staircase leads to an additional two bedrooms, one with a balcony overlooking the front yard, and a full bath complete.

The outdoor space is no less impressive, offering a putting green in the backyard and a two-car garage.

Address: 921 Saint Peter St., Indianapolis, IN, 46203

Listing Agent: Leyton Wellbaum lwellbaum@highgarden.com; Laura Waters, Highgarden Real Estate

Referral: Summer Hudson/Find a Lot to Love, 317-622-6575, findalottolove@gmail.com

Additional photos and info: Highgarden Real Estate

