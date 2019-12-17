Keeping Indianapolis roads clear in 2nd round of snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Indy’s Department of Public Works has 80 truck drivers out on the streets Monday.

They’re working 12-on-12-off shifts, clearing any snow, and treating roads.



DPW Spokesperson Ben Easley explained Monday: “We’re asking people to pay attention to the road conditions, especially on their commute home this evening and into work tomorrow. We will be out there taking care of those thoroughfares and secondary streets to make sure those key routes are open for motorists.”

That’s part of what the people inside IMPD’s Emergency Operations Center watch for on these big screens. Extra sets of eyes monitoring the weather.

“We want to make sure that if we start seeing any additional problems like bridges getting iced over or something like that, that we’re able to send the information out and let everybody know,” said Tom Sellas, the Commander of IMPD Homeland Security.