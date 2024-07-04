Keeping pets safe at home during July Fourth celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As Americans prepare to celebrate for the Fourth of July, pet owners are urged to reconsider bringing their pets to fireworks shows and other noisy festivities.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the holiday can be particularly frightening for pets, leading to a spike in lost pets as they panic and run away.

The AVMA advises pet owners to take several steps to ensure their pets’ safety:

Identification Tags: Ensure your pet has an identification tag with up-to-date information. This can be crucial if they panic and run away.

Take a recent picture of your pet. If they become lost, having a current photo will aid in their recovery.

If your pet is not already microchipped, talk to your veterinarian about doing so. Microchipping can greatly improve the chances of getting your pet back if they become lost.

Loud noises, unfamiliar places, and crowds can be frightening to pets, increasing the risk of them running away.

Consider putting your pet in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during parties and fireworks.

Keep your pet indoors if you or your neighbors are setting off fireworks at home.

Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal, and kabob skewers away from curious pets.

Never leave your pet in your car when it's warm outside, even if only for a short time.

By following these tips, pet owners can help ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July for all family members, including the furry ones.