Indiana Grown: The Holiday Stroll at Kelsay Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Amy Kelsay and her daughter Jenna of Kelsay Farms joins News 8 at Daybreak!

Kelsay Farms is a seventh generation family to farm in Whiteland, Indiana.

The farm does a fall event, but closed in October to prep for the end of year. “My crew has been busy decorating hundreds of trees, hanging trees, displaying the garland, getting ready for the holiday season,” Amy said.

Kelsay farms is having a park and walkthrough event. “You park your car, you hop out – bundle up – you can walk through our farm. Enjoy all the trees and the lights and the exhibits, the hot cocoa, the campfires and just relax and enjoy the evening with your family,” Amy said.

There are over 50 backdrops made by Jenna, Amy, and their crew that captures what Christmas means for them. Families can even get inside a giant inflatable snow globe to take photos in.

“We are a family farm. We’ve enjoyed watching our kiddos grow up and now its fun to be able to work with them on the farm. We want families to spend time together and enjoy each other and just relax,” Amy said.

Santa makes a stop from the north pole to visit 7-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $8. Kelsay Farms is open 5:30-9p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. From Dec. 18-23, the farm is open nightly.