Kennedy King Memorial Initiative honors anniversary of MLK’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative is honoring the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death 53 years ago today.

After King was killed in Tennessee, Sen. Robert Kennedy delivered a speech in Indianapolis at a location now marked by the Landmark for Peace Memorial.

“On April 4, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy enlightened and inspired a crowd gathered in Indianapolis and conveyed a moving message of peace and forgiveness in the midst of violence across the country following the assassination of Dr. King,” Darryl Lockett, executive director of the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative, said in a news release. “On this day, it is important to honor the life of Dr. King and to use the commemoration as a time of reflection and inspiration to guide us as we work to diminish racial conflict, inspire courageous action and strengthen our city and country as a whole.”

A wreath will be laid at the memorial to honor the lives of King and all those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

Kennedy King Park is open from dawn to dusk.