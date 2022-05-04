Local

Kenny Moore II surprises 60 kids with new beds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sixty children from around Indianapolis now have a new place to sleep at night, thanks to the Indianapolis Colts, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, and Ashley HomeStore.

Moore, a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, hosted the surprise giveaway Tuesday at the Colts Complex.

Each child received a twin bed, mattress set pillow, sheets, and a comforter, as well as an autograph from Moore.

Moore says the event filled him with joy.

“There’s a sense of joy where like, it’s all about them. It’s all about a child’s life and a bed can go so far. I mean, it’s so pivotal and it’s an important thing for a child to have, just as far as growth, so, if it was all about me, I would just get bored with it,” Moore said. “I just want to use my resources, my God given talents…just my exposure to benefit so many people around me.”

Tuesday’s giveaway was part of a larger donation by Ashley’s Hope to Dream initiative, which helps Indy-area nonprofits like The Julian Center, Hands of Hope, and A Kid Again.