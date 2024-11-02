Eras Tour fan’s viral Halloween costume leads to concert experience of a lifetime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Kentucky boy who went viral for his Eras Tour Halloween costume enjoyed Indianapolis on Friday while he was in town for the Eras Tour.

Henry Hinson dressed up as Eras Tour dancer Kam Saunders for Halloween. His mom made him the now-viral costume to look like the large fans the dancers wear during the first song of the concert.

Hinson and his family were out enjoying Indianapolis when News 8 ran into them on Illinois Street just before the concert Friday night.

He started planning this costume after seeing Taylor Swift’s concert film in theaters before last Halloween in October.

“I was like Mom I want to be that for Halloween next year,” Hinson said. “And she said, ‘Buddy, it’s not even Halloween this year yet.’”

When Henry went viral, he caught Taylor Swift’s attention. Her management and PR team, Taylor Nation, offered two ADA-compliant seats so he could see the show.

“When she told me, I just broke down,” Hinson said. “But before I broke down, I started screaming. And then immediately started crying because I was so happy.”

Hinson says he’s grateful for the chance to go and see a show that champions diversity and shows that everyone has a place no matter what they look like.

“It shows so much diversity,” Hinson said. “Because the person I am portraying is a Black plus size dancer, so that just shows a lot of diversity and equity that they put into that (show).”

Hinson said he does not have the words to describe what it means to have everyone’s support but notes it is overwhelming. He said he might even have a small understanding of what Taylor Swift goes through each day.

