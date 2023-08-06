Kentucky woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a fire truck near Madison, Indiana, police say.

At 8:35 a.m. Saturday, a 2005 International Fire Truck from the Hanover Fire Department, being driven by Charles Justice, 69, of Hanover, Indiana, had responded to the area to assist in clearing dried mud from the roadway. The fire truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Clifty Hollow Road when it struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4, driven by Terrie L. Cox, 44, Milton, Kentucky, head on in the westbound lanes.

As a result of the collision, Cox sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Justice was not injured in the collision.

The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. Toxicology tests are pending at this time, although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Terrie Cox’s family has been notified.