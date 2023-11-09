Kentwood Manor just sold but timeless grace remains within the midcentury marvel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Welcome to Kentwood Manor, a striking midcentury modern home presenting distinctive architectural design that demands attention. Positioned on a sizeable plot with well-tended mature landscaping encircling the property, the house boasts an inviting presence.

Approaching the residence, one immediately notices the side panel fences and a rock walkway spanning from front to back, complementing the meticulously maintained yard. The side courtyard features a substantial concrete and rock patio accessible from both the living room and master bedroom. The exterior flaunts a fresh coat of paint, accentuating the unique angles and design inherent in a midcentury home.

Upon entry, the house welcomes guests with vaulted and beamed ceilings, characteristic of the stylish midcentury aesthetic. The spacious living and dining areas showcase a two-sided wood-burning fireplace accompanied by wooden flooring, overlooking the expansive side patio.

The kitchen, abundant with natural light, has been updated to exude a classic mid-century ambiance, retaining stainless steel fixtures. The four generously sized bedrooms are bathed in ample natural light, with new luxury high pile shag carpeting in the hall and bedrooms. The one and a half updated bathrooms boast attractive new shower tiles, flooring, and vanities.

Noteworthy features include a laundry room, an attached garage, and plentiful storage integrated throughout the property. Recent updates encompass fresh interior paint, new flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and various other enhancements.

Kentwood Manor stands as a prime example of midcentury modern architecture, characterized by its thoughtfully preserved design elements and recent updates, offering a comfortable and stylish living space.

(Provided Photos/Zillow)

Address: 1309 N. Nursery Rd., Anderson, IN 46012

Listing Agent: Natalie Clayton, Maywright Properties

Referral: Summer Hudson/Find a Lot to Love, 317-622-6575, findalottolove@gmail.com

