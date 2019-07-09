Kessler bridge to be closed for at least 60 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major closure that will require drivers to use alternate routes is scheduled to begin this week.

Four ramps servicing the Kessler Boulevard North Drive Bridge over 38th Street and I-65 will be closed for at least 60 days.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to put up signs to help drivers navigate the detours.

You can find a list of detours here:

Eastbound 38th Street: Travel south to W 30th Street; east on W 30th Street which continues as W 29th Street; northwest on Dr. MLK Jr. Street to its intersection with 38th Street.

Westbound 38th Street: Travel south to W 30th Street; west on W 30th Street; northwest on Lafayette Road to its intersection with 38th Street.

Interstate 65 North: Travel south to W 30th Street; west on W 30th Street; northwest on Lafayette Road to the entrance ramp for Interstate-65 North.

Interstate 65 South: Travel south to W 30th Street; east on W 30th Street which continues as W 29th Street to the entrance ramp for Interstate-65

Eastbound 38th Street: Travel east until reaching Dr. MLK Jr. Street; southeast on Dr. MLK Jr. Street; west on 30th Street to its intersection with Kessler Boulevard N Drive.

Westbound 38th Street: Travel west until reaching Lafayette Road; southeast on Lafayette Road; east on 30th Street until its intersection with Kessler Boulevard N Drive.

The work is part of a four year, $400 million infrastructure plan. It will rehabilitate bridges, rebuild roads and increase pedestrian safety.

The plan outlines projects for the city through 2022.