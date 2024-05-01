‘Kickoff to May’ 500 Festival celebration today
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of May is here and that means Indianapolis is counting down to the Indy 500.
On Wednesday, the 500 Festival Kickoff to May is happening on the southeast side of Monument Circle.
Organizers say the celebration is free and open to the public. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be 500 Festival Event Cars, giveaways from vendors, plus some community leaders will be there, and surprise guests.
Organizers say two grand-prize winners of the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest will be announced at the celebration. The young artists will receive recognition and a check for a $500 scholarship.
The AES 500 Festival Parade Grand Marshal will also be announced at celebration.
