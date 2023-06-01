Kickstart your summer at the St. Simon Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is the first day of meteorological summer. It’s also the first day of the St. Simon Festival!

The St. Simon Festival, hosted at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church on Oaklandon Road, is an annual tradition in the Geist area.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday, with more festival fun scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

As many as 20,000 people are expected through the gates over the course of the three-day event, according to Lindsey Groepper, media and communications rep for the event.

Guests can expect to find all of their festival favorites– food, drinks, live music, rides, games, and more!

Adults 21 and over can play blackjack and other games in the Vegas Room and grab a Sun King in the beer garden. There’s also a special Kids Zone for the youngest festivalgoers.

A purchase of $10 in food/drink tickets includes admission to the festival.

“$10 in food and beverage tickets gets you admission for your whole family,” Groepper said. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money. If you just want to walk around and be with the community, you can do that.”

Guests can bring their pre-purchased food/drink tickets for entry or purchase them on-site at the front entrance. Parking will be available across the street on the east side of Oaklandon.

Festival hours:

Thursday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 3 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Visit the St. Simon Festival website to learn more.