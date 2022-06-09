Local

Kids ages 12 to 14 invited to the first-ever IMPD Teen Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Got a teenager who’s interested in a career in law enforcement? Sign them up for the IMPD Teen Academy.

The free program is open to kids ages 12 to 14 and will run from June 27 to July 1 at the J Everett Light Career Center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Lunch will be provided.

Teens will learn about crime scene investigations, working in the crime lab, conflict resolution, law and the community, physical fitness training, and more, says IMPD Officer Iris Farries.

“This one will kind of like dive into the specialty units that we have, such as canine and how our crime lab works. Give them a little insight on how evidence is collected and things like that. We have Mounted patrol coming out,” Farries said. “We have a lot of people volunteering their time to make sure we make it fun for them.”

Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with graduation on Friday.

Farries says the program is only open to kids between the ages of 12 and 14 because it’s a group that can be interested in policing, but isn’t yet old enough for IMPD programs like Cadets and Junior Cadets.

“Cadets and junior cadets go beyond those ages, [and it’s] more like a long-term shadowing internship,” Farries said. “We wanted to make sure that we kind of brought those other age groups in, a little bit younger, but not too broad of an age group.”

Parental consent is required to sign up. Participants do not need to live in Indianapolis. Parents or guardians will be responsible for transportation to and from the program.

Indy teenagers are also encouraged to check out the city’s Safe Summer program, which will provide activities on Friday and Saturday nights from now through early August.

To register, visit the Indy Police Athletic & Activities League website.