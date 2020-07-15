Kids get new shoes thanks to Salvation Army, Shoe Carnival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Salvation Army invited more than 200 elementary and middle school students for a special shopping event.

The kids were in need of new shoes to start the school year. The shoes were made possible thanks to the support of a longtime Salvation Army donor and the Shoe Carnival store on East Washington Street.

Vinal Lee, a corps officer with the Salvation Army, said, “Families have been put in a tough situation this year where COVID has made the financial strain on many of our families even more difficult. So, for kids to come in with really tattered shoes and to walk away with a new pair is a huge deal.”

The Salvation Army worked with Indianapolis Public Schools to identify the kids most in need for the shoes.

