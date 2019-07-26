Kids meet action heroes, local heroes at Public Health & Safety Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police, fire and emergency management officials gathered Thursday at Indianapolis EMS headquarters for a Public Health and Safety Fair sponsored by WISH-TV.

The outdoor event featured a unique combination of safety presentations and family-oriented fun.

Attendees visited health tents, eye screening stations, CPR training booths, a military tank and mobile blood bank; and enjoyed entertainment provided by clowns, local team mascots and action heroes.

Uniformed officials — and costumed guests — at the event said they welcomed the opportunity to engage with community members in a different setting.

“We have our mounted patrol here, our SWAT team here, our K9s here and our bomb squad,” said Indianapolis police chief Bryan Roach. “It’s an opportunity for the public to come and engage us in a little different way… Talk to us, engage us and see us as people that are helpful.”

Thursday’s event marked the second Public Health and Safety Fair sponsored this year by WISH-TV.