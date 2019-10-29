Kilroy’s: Downtown repairs have been a ‘disaster’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Renovations at a downtown bar and grill have been a “disaster,” according to management.

Kilroy’s Downtown Indy closed for repairs on Sept. 18 and hoped to be open by Oct. 20.

That date has come and gone.

On Tuesday, the bar posted on Facebook regarding the progress.

“Another disappointing update for everyone,” the post reads. “We’re making good progress on the repairs but we’re still looking at a few more weeks. This has basically been a disaster that we’re really looking forward to getting past.”

The post states some plans are having to be abandoned due to the cost and length of the project.

The post states that the new goal is to re-open as soon as possible.