Kingdom Apostolic Ministries giving away free gas on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An east side pastor and members of his congregation are giving back to the community on Saturday with a free gas giveaway.

Senior Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates Sr. and members of Kingdom Apostolic Ministries (former Mt. Zion Apostolic Church) will be pumping free gas at the Marathon station at 5060 East 38th Street from 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or for as long as supply lasts.

“These are particularly challenging times for everyone, in the aftermath of a global health crisis. In the midst of an economy that leaves many in our east side community struggling, we at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries understand the burden placed on people with rising gas prices and inflation,” Gates said. “The Bible compels God’s people to step in wherever possible and give what we can, when we can.”

Drivers just need to line up at the pump in an orderly fashion to get free gas. No appointment, voucher, or registration is needed.

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries is located at 4900 East 38th Street. The church is celebrating its 100th anniversary as part of the Indianapolis community.