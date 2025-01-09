Modernize your kitchen with Consumer Reports’ top gadgets

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — Kitchens are the heart of family gatherings, where traditions are passed down with every recipe. CR has some advice on kitchen gadgets that can upgrade those family recipes, making them healthier and easier.

The way our grandmothers/abuelas cooked can feel a little daunting with things like stovetop pressure cookers and deep frying in a big pot of oil. But you can stock your kitchen with a few modern appliances to make cooking those recipes a little more convenient and even healthier.

First, we can replace that big pot of oil with an air fryer. Air fryers use hot air and little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional frying. The Instant Vortex Plus 140-3079-01, for about $120 or less on sale, is one of the highest-rated models in CR’s tests, while the Cosori Lite CAF-LI211 is a CR Smart buy for less than $60.

And why not swap that scary-looking pressure cooker with an electric multicooker?

A multicooker can pressure cook, steam, slow cook, and more. Imagine beef stew cooked in a fraction of the time. Multicookers from Instant Pot and Ninja are among the top brands recommended by CR.

Finally, a rice cooker can ensure your rice or quinoa is fluffy and perfectly cooked every time. It will taste the same as Abuela’s but with less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones.

When using these appliances, it is important to carefully read the instructions, understand the settings, and different features. This will help you get the best results and ensure you use each gadget to its full potential. Many options have various price ranges, so it is important to consider your budget and specific needs. For more tips and ratings, visit Consumerreports.org.