KKK flyers advertise meeting at Martinsville home

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after flyers advertising for the Ku Klux Klan were found scattered around the Morgan County seat.

The invitation is for a Friday night public meeting.

A few neighbors are alarmed as it even lists an address and phone number.

The Plantation Drive address is real, although police are very clear to say the people living there are not affiliated with the KKK and did not give them permission. The phone number listed on the flyer is also real and goes to a voicemail that claims to be the group.

“That’s terrible. I just can’t believe it,” said Don and his wife Norma, who live on Plantation Drive but didn’t want their last names to be used.

“It seems like a joke or prank,” said neighbor Michael Richardson. “Somebody put the address and phone number on it, like swatting.”

“I don’t believe it really happened,” added neighbor Danny Ranard.

No one came to the door at the house listed on the flyer. Neighbors said the residents have been there a little less than a year Police said the residents contacted them and said they are in no way connected to the KKK.

When you call the phone number on the flyer, a voicemail states the caller has reached the Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and gives instructions if you would like to join.

“It’s scary,” Norma said. “The whole thing is scary.”

Neighbors told News 8 that Plantation Drive is a nice street. Some believed it’s an act of revenge from an enemy of the people who lives in Martinsville. Either way, considering the history of the area and its ties to the Ku Klux Klan, it’s not funny.

“It don’t help Martinsville for sure,” Ranard said. “They should have went to some other avenue.”

“I don’t want any KKK around Martinsville and I don’t think anybody else does either,” Richardson said.

The police department posted a message that they will continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action. City officials and the Martinsville police department did not immediately respond to a call for more information late Monday afternoon.