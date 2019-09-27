Knightstown traffic stop leads to 3 arrests, including 2 Indy men for vehicle break-ins

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – A Thursday morning traffic stop in Knightstown led to the arrests of three people.

According to the Knightstown Police Department, around 2:45 on Sept. 26, a red SUV was stopped in the area of Harrison and Main streets for a brake light violation and failing to stop at an intersection.

Officers said that during the stop, the driver, 26-year-old Dyrel Yedemey, of Indianapolis, was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. The officer also spotted, what was thought to be and was later confirmed by one of the passengers in the vehicle, to be marijuana.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a woman’s wallet and driver’s license were found. After contacting the owner of the wallet and the license, officers learned that they have been stolen from her vehicle.

Yedemey, 18-year-old Carl Mays Jr., of Indianapolis, and a 17-year-old juvenile, also of Indianapolis, both passengers in the vehicle, were all three taken into custody.

Both Yedemey and Mays face preliminary charges of theft, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, possession of marijuana. Yedemey also faces a charge for operating a vehicle without a license.

The 17-year-old had outstanding warrants out of Marion County.

Additionally, police said that Mays, since turning 18 in June, has been arrested in Greenfield and Johnson County for similar incidents.