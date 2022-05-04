Local

Kokomo couple arrested, accused of child abuse against 9-year-old girl

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police discovered a 9-year-old girl with bruises on her body, which they believe was a result of child abuse.

The Kokomo Police Department said Tracy Seats, 32, was arrested for domestic battery, neglect resulting in bodily injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and strangulation. Amy Smith, 38, was arrested for domestic battery and neglect resulting in bodily injury.

Officers found out about the girl’s injuries through the Kokomo School Corporation staff.

Investigators say the girl was taken to a local hospital where they say the girl was malnourished, weighing under 48.5 pounds.

Arrest warrants were issued for Seats and Smith.

Both were formally charged Tuesday in court. Seats and Smith have a bond set for $25,000 each. They’d were taken into custody Monday.

Both had been released from the Howard County Criminal Justice Center by Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Anyone with more information should contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.