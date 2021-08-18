Local

Kokomo man killed in motorcycle crash

by: Adam Staten
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Kokomo man is dead following a Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2800 block of East 100 North for a report of a motorcycle crash just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Deputies said their investigation and a witness account indicate that 55-year-old Douglas Salgat, while operating a red Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling east on 100 North when he left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The office says Salgat failed to negotiate curves in the area of 100 North, just west of 300 East.

After leaving the roadway, Salgat was thrown from the vehicle.

