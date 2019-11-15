Kokomo PD: Suspects broke into house, held victims at gunpoint, stole cash and jewelry

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Kokomo are investigating a recent home invasion and armed robbery.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, on Sunday, Nov. 10, just before 11 a.m., four suspects broke into a house in the 2300 block of North Bell Street.

Police said the four black male suspects battered the victims and held them on the ground at gunpoint. They then proceeded to steal an undetermined amount of money, cell phones and jewelry.

Officers are currently searching for the four suspects. However, they have identified Antione Huff as a person of interest in the case.

Photo of Antione Huff. (Provided Photo/Kokomo PD)

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7369.