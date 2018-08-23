Local News

Kokomo police investigate fatal stabbing stemming from family altercation

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 09:06 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 09:06 AM EDT

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) -- Police are investigating after a man died from a stabbing in a family argument.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on August 17 in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Avenue when officials responded to a call of a man bleeding in need of help.

Upon arrival, 26-year-old Kenneth Nix Jr. was found unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Nix was stabbed in the chest an altercation with a family member.

The other person involved in the altercation has been identified and investigators are working to determine if any criminal charges will be pursued. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines