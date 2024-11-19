Kokomo’s furry officers to get body armor donation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department’s K9s are going to be getting extra protection from body armor donations.

K9s Baddy, Perec, and Rinn are getting bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

All of the vests are sponsored by Charles Conwell of the Conwell Family Memorial in LaPorte, Indiana. Each of the vests are embroidered with “In memory of Gary F. Conwell.” Gary Conwell was a former U.S. Marine who served with the KPD in 1962. He was instrumental in developing the first SWAT team in KPD and was the first SWAT leader.

Gary Conwell passed away in August at the age of 85.

Vested Interest in K9s provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,837 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, check out Vested Interest in K9s website at www.vik9s.org.

Kokomo K9 officer Perec (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)