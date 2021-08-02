Local

Kokomo police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

KOMOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Xavier Cannon was reported missing by his mother at approximately 12:48 a.m. on June 18. Cannon’s mother told police he left a relative’s residence in the 200 block of West Broadway Street and never returned.

Anyone with information about Cannon’s location should contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.