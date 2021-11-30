Local

Kokomo police looking for missing 54-year-old man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Kokomo are looking for a missing 54-year-old man, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police said Jeffrey Todd was last seen on Oct. 29 as he was walking east in the 900 block of Cornell Road.

Todd is a white male who is 6′ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair, according to police.

At the time of his disappearance, Todd was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7332.