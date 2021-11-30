Local

Kokomo police looking for missing 54-year-old man

Photo of Jeffrey Todd. (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Kokomo are looking for a missing 54-year-old man, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police said Jeffrey Todd was last seen on Oct. 29 as he was walking east in the 900 block of Cornell Road.

Todd is a white male who is 6′ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair, according to police.

At the time of his disappearance, Todd was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7332.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Columbus man arrested for neglect in death of 8-year-old son

Crime Watch 8 /

Father jailed on court order after daughter’s body found in river

Crime Watch 8 /

Westfield Washington Schools responds to blackface photo, release statement

Local /

Face masks again mandatory in England to combat omicron

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.