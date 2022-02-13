Local

Kokomo police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen Feb. 6

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Feb. 6.

Mea Rayls’ last known location was her home in the 2500 block of North Main Street that night. She was reported missing by her mother at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Rayls is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should call captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the department hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.