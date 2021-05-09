Local

Kokomo Summer Concert Series to open with New Orleans brass band

A view of a show at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park in Kokomo, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass-band movement will open the Summer Concert Series at Foster Park, the city says.

The concerts are general admission seating in the at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion, 721 W. Superior St., and are free to the public. Concert-goers are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and to follow lo. Most of the shows are on Saturday nights, although concerts will also be on stage during the Haynes Apperson Festival from July 1-3, according to a news release from Elevate Entertainment & Event Support Services.

Here’s the concert lineup (with added details provided by Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau):

June 12, 6-10 p.m.: Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

June 26, 6-10 p.m.: HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.

July 1-3: The Haynes Apperson Festival.

July 10, 6-10 p.m.: Weberfest featuring JD McPherson & special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan.

July 24, 3-10 p.m.: Rhumfest, featuring favorite past and present musicians out of the Rhum Academy.

Aug. 14, 6-10 p.m.: Fireman’s/Jeep Rally featuring two new up-and-coming Nashville bands, Zeona Road and The GD Saints.

Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m.: My Sinatra with the Kokomo Symphony and Cary Hoffman.

Sept. 18, 6-10 p.m.: Summer’s End Concert with Monsters of Yacht, a 1970s and ’80s tribute band.

Visit http://kokomosummerseries.com for more information on the series overall. All dates and acts subject to change without notice.