Passenger of possible drunk driver killed after crash with Kokomo police officer

Police lights on top of a police car. (WISH Photo)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo woman and passenger of a suspected drunk driver died Wednesday night after they drove in front of a police car and the two collided.

The passenger, 55-year-old Vicky Hollingsworth, was pronounced dead at the scene. Indiana State Police told News 8 that Hollingsworth and the driver were mother and son.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at State Road 931 and Vaile Avenue in Kokomo.

Kokomo Ofc. Jeremiah Wilson was on duty when he was driving north on SR 931 in his marked police vehicle.

Just as Wilson approached the Vaile Avenue intersection, a 2010 Ford passenger vehicle driving on Vaile drove right in front of the officer. Wilson tried to swerve and avoid hitting the vehicle, but was unsuccessful and crashed into the passenger side.

Hollingsworth died at the scene, while the driver, 32-year-old Timmothy Bergesen, sustained serious injuries.

Ofc. Wilson only received minor injuries, and was treated at a nearby hospital.

State police troopers assisting in the investigation say they believe Bergesen was possibly driving drunk. He received a blood test at a local hospital before being taken to Indianapolis for treatment.

The results of the blood draw were pending.