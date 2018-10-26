Korean War vet remains return to Indiana after more than 60 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- For more than 60 years, the family of Master Sgt. Charles McDaniel waited for answers about what happened to the army medic in the Korean War. Thursday, his remains returned to Indiana.

It was a few months ago that North Korea returned 55 boxes of remains, along with McDaniel's dog tag.

The day was emotional for the McDaniel family. His two sons, their children and their grandchildren greeted the casket draped in an American flag at Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

There was a military ceremony and prayer on the tarmac.

The funeral for McDaniel will be held on Saturday. It's a day the family never thought would happen.