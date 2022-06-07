Local

Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on a new restaurant in previous location after 2020 fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The historic Kountry Kitchen is breaking ground on a new restaurant and event venue on Tuesday at 11:30 am.

The restaurant will return to its previous location at 19th Street and North College Avenue after it burned to the ground in January 2020.

It reopened in November 2020 in a temporary location and resumed catering and in-person dining on Commerce Avenue.

Kountry Kitchen’s co-owner Cynthia Wilson said the new and improved restaurant will include outdoor and rooftop seating.

“It’s going to be a total different feel from what we had before, but the love and the community’s support and the things that we’re use to will still be there. Although it’s another building, it’s still gonna be the same old Kountry Kitchen,” said Wilson.