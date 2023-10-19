Kountry Kitchen reopens ‘bigger and better’ since January 2020 fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular soul food restaurant in Indianapolis has officially opened its doors.

The Kountry Kitchen is bigger now than ever.

This comes after the owners lost everything in a fire more than three years ago.

Turning tragedy into triumph.

That’s exactly what the owners of Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place Cynthia and Isaac Wilson did.

On Thursday, the restaurant reopened after it was destroyed in a fire in January 2020.

Now they’re back stronger than ever.

“Everyone came to our rescue, and that made us feel good. You know, when you go through a devastating fire, or anything devastating, you sometimes think, can I come back?” Cynthia said.

Customer Kim Outlaw said, “The care for their employees, their customers, and the community that they’ve served for so long I know it was devastating, but I also knew they were going to come back bigger and better, and so they did.”

The place, located in the Kennedy-King neighborhood is also now in the official Congressional Record thanks to Congressman André Carson.

The diner has served its community and beyond since it first opened more than 30 years ago.

They say it’s a treasure trove, catching the attention of several celebrities and even former President Barack Obama.

Some are pictured on the walls, and colorful murals are found near the entrance.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “Customer loyalty and the unique character of the business can help establish a city’s identity.”

The owners say thanks to the outpouring of support from the community, they received enough funding for the new building, plus an in-house event hall.

Cynthia said, “With the event center, wow. It’ll hold 300, and we’re ready for people to come in and enjoy it. It’s a state-of-the-art facility, and so we wanted something in our community where people can come in and enjoy.”

The restaurant is known for its delicious soul food, from the classic turkey and dressing to macaroni and cheese, along with some popular pies and cakes.

Luckily for the customers, the new kitchen and bar have grown the menu.

“We’re excited to add crab cakes, shrimp and grits, and some of the things that we didn’t have before where people can come in and enjoy that,” Cynthia said.