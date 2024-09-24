Kountry Kitchen to host pre-Circle City Classic Celebration in new and improved space

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, a beloved staple in the Kennedy-King neighborhood since 1988, made a triumphant return almost a year ago after a devastating fire in 2020 left its original location unusable.

The new, modernized restaurant space at the corner of North College Avenue and 19th Street features a “versatile” rooftop event space, one that owner Pat Vandoren says is a dream to work in.

“We are so blessed to be in this ultra-modern, state-of-the-art building,” Vandoren said. “Every morning, I drive up and think, ‘Do I really work here?’”

Kountry Kitchen will host a “lively” Bourbon and Cigars event on Thursday ahead of the Circle City Classic.

The event runs from 7 – 11 p.m. Thursday and organizers promise it will be lively, featuring two levels of entertainment with DJs KF and Love.

Tickets for the event start at $30, and attendees must be 30 years or older to attend.