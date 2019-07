INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A city pool on the west side of Indianapolis is closed for the season.

According to Indy Parks, maintenance issues at Krannert Park’s outdoor pool will keep it out of service.

The city said workers have tried to fill the pool but could not do it without risking damage to the indoor pool and flooding the family center.

To avoid closing all three facilities, Indy Parks said the outdoor pool will not be open this summer.

Open swim hours at the indoor pool are available online.