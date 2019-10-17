Kroger helps open new Indy food pantry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kroger is helping open a new food pantry in Indianapolis.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the David Nolen Pantry of Hope.

The new pantry is located at, and will be operated by, Hope Center Indy on Brookeville Road on the city’s southeast side.

Kroger estimates about 20% of Marion County residents don’t know where they will find their next meal.

The pantry is named in honor of David Nolen, the son of Hope Center Indy’s executive director.

“He passed from complications from open heart surgery, and it was a shock to everyone, at the age of 28,” said Hubert Nolen, David’s father. “To be able to carry on his legacy and be able to share with the community his heart and his desire to help the least of these, and to help people who are less fortunate, so to be able to carry that on is a wonderful thing for us.”

Kroger donated $15,000 to help get the shelter going. The company has also committed to helping keep pantry shelves full in the months ahead.