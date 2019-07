INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kroger is looking to fill hundreds of jobs.

The company says its holding a job fair that kicks off on Tuesday. The three-day event will be held at Castleton Square Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Interested applicants should go through the main entrance off 82nd Street where they’ll find the job fair set up in between H&M and Forever 21.

You must apply online before coming to the fair.

Click here to apply and to learn more.