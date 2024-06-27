Kroger Symphony on the Prairie starts this weekend

(THE REPORTER) — Excitement is building as the 2024 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie kicks off this weekend with two nights of rock.

On Friday, celebrate the start of the 2024 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie season with Windborne’s hottest classical rock symphony show: the Music of Queen with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Hear the ISO perform all your favorite Queen hits with pitch-perfect vocals from singer Mig Ayesa. Get ready for a fun, high-energy night of classic Queen hits with the ISO.

Then get ready for another night of classic rock as the Music of Led Zeppelin with Windborne and the ISO rocks the prairie on Saturday, June 29. The show features a massive array of songs from the Zeppelin catalog, whether the orchestra is playing lush harmonies or lick-based lines created by Plant, Page, and John Paul Jones. The driving tunes allow the musicians to dig into their instruments and rock with the band or play counterpoint melodies to the guitar solos or singer.

Tickets for these shows and for all other concerts in the 2024 summer season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie are available on the ISO website, at their box office downtown, and at most central Indiana Kroger stores. From symphonic rock hybrids to tributes to ABBA, Jimmy Buffett, and more, there’s something for everyone this season.

Concerts will be offered through Labor Day weekend at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre in Fishers. Click here to see the complete 2024 schedule.

Purchase tickets to three or more concerts and automatically receive a 10% discount; no code needed; discount calculated at checkout. Don’t sweat the weather forecast – you may exchange your tickets before the start of the concert.